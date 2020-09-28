AT&T wireless service interruption reported across SC

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – AT&T appears to be experiencing a wireless service interruption, impacting wireless calls in South Carolina, including here in the Upstate.

Greenville County Schools officials said AT&T is having a “major network outage in South Carolina. This outage may impact both our Virtual and E-Learning students. AT&T has not yet announced an Estimated Time to Repair.”

AT&T’s outage map showed service issues in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas.

Downdetector.com shows outages in the Upstate, Midlands, Lowcountry and the Pee Dee.

The following are screenshots from downdetector.com.:

