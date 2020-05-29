Attempted murder suspect apprehended in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An attempted murder suspect was apprehended in Laurens County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m. Greenville County deputies requested their assistance taking in a suspect at a home on Cowens Bridge Road in Gray Court.

Upon arrival, Laurens County deputies were told the suspect, William Robert Nash Gillespie, was believed to armed inside the home. The Laurens County Sheriff’ Office SWAT Team was then activated and attempted to call Gillespie out of his home.

SWAT was eventually able to remove Gillespie from the residence without incident around 1:00 p.m.

Authorities recovered methamphetamine, pressed pills and a weapon from the home.

Two additional suspects, Celia Brown and Timothy Morrow, were arrested on scene and charged with breach of peace.

