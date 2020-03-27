1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Jackson Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program The Greenville UU Fellowship White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Attempted murder suspect arrested for shooting in Oconee Co.

News
Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An attempted murder suspect has been arrested for a shooting in Oconee County.

We previously reported Bennett was wanted by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in relation to a shooting that occurred on Spartan Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say 27-year-old Devan Chavis Bennett was arrested in Stephens County, GA near the Toccoa Airport Thursday at about 7:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office will begin extradition proceedings on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store