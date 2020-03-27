Attempted murder suspect arrested for shooting in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An attempted murder suspect has been arrested for a shooting in Oconee County.

We previously reported Bennett was wanted by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in relation to a shooting that occurred on Spartan Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say 27-year-old Devan Chavis Bennett was arrested in Stephens County, GA near the Toccoa Airport Thursday at about 7:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office will begin extradition proceedings on Friday.