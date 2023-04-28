LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – An attempted murder suspect was arrested Friday in Laurens.

The Laurens Police Department said authorities apprehended 31-year-old Aaron Oryan Butler within city limits.

Butler was wanted following a shooting on March 12.

Officers responded to Topic Lounge located on West Main Street in regard to a fight.

An investigation revealed that Butler discharged a firearm inside the building that left a victim needing to be hospitalized due to a gunshot wound according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officers said while making the arrest, another suspect in an unrelated case regarding criminal sexual conduct was also arrested.

Both suspects were booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.