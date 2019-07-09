1 dead after driver flees traffic stop, plunges down embankment along I-85

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities say a driver fled a traffic stop before plunging down an embankment along Interstate 85.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle Monday night on northbound I-85 at Augusta Road.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle crashed, resulting in injuries. No information was provided on how many were hurt or the extent of injuries.

The coroner’s office said in a news release that the driver of the vehicle that refused to stop continued driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to take the Augusta Road exit, but missed the ramp and went down the embankment.

A passenger in the vehicle, Michael Mansell, died at the scene of the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Mansell was a 30-year-old Greenville resident.

The injured driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Their name and condition has not been released at this time.

Details surrounding the traffic stop were not immediately available.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt said more information would be released at a later time and that deputies are investigating the crash.