Attorney: Belton mayor requests SLED investigation after release of secretly recorded, intimate video

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An attorney for Belton Mayor Tiffany Ownbey confirmed she requested a SLED investigation following an incident in which she was the victim of a secretly recorded video being released.

Druanne White, with White, Davis, & White Law Firm, said in a news release the incident stems from a relationship Ownbey had with a man several years ago. White claimed the man secretly taped a private, intimate encounter on his cell phone involving Ownbey and later admitted to Ownbey he did it.

White said the man threatened to release the recording if she broke up with him, but Tiffany said she would press charges if he did so.

Several years later, after Ownbey was elected mayor of Belton, White said she began hearing rumors the video might be released. At this point, Ownbey made a request for SLED to investigate.

According to White, the video was released and now Ownbey “wants to make sure that there are adverse consequences for those who secretly record a sexual interlude and then use it as revenge porn.”

Tommy Crosby with SLED confirmed they have an open investigation into the incident.