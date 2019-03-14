Lawsuit seeks $1M over Spartanburg Co. student's LGBTQ essay

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) - An Upstate mother is suing a local school district for $1 million over a student's LGBTQ essay, according to her attorney.

We first told you about the litigation last week.

The lawsuit is against Spartanburg County School District Six, Anderson Mill Elementary school, and its principal, Elizabeth Foster.

It claims foster violated the first amendment rights of a 4th-grader when she decided the child's LGBTQ essay was inappropriate.

Attorney Eric Poston with Chalmers Poston in Columbia said they want to hit the district financially to help send a message to other school leaders in the state.

“To put the fear of God into every other school district in the state and hopefully this message will spread beyond South Carolina,” Poston said. "Fundamentally she [student] wants people like her grandfather to be treated equally and in a state like South Carolina, you're gonna need more than a hammer. You're gonna need a gun.”

The school district said in a statement last week the claims in the lawsuit are "inaccurate."

We checked Wednesday and district officials say they have no updates.

