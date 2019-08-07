Attorney wants jurors who won’t judge client’s face tattoos

William Bottoms Jr.

In this photo provided by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office shows William Bottoms Jr. The defense attorney for Bottoms, charged with murder, wants jurors who won’t judge his client because of his face and neck tattoos, which include devil horns and skull teeth. Most of the potential jurors attorney Jarvis Antwine spoke with Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 said they don’t have a problem with Bottoms’ tattoos. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A defense attorney for a man charged with murder wants jurors who won’t judge his client because of his face and neck tattoos, which include devil horns and skull teeth.

The Advocate reports that most of the potential jurors attorney Jarvis Antwine spoke with Monday said they don’t have a problem with William Bottoms Jr.’s tattoos.

Bottoms is charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of two men.

Megan Marie Gaylord was his girlfriend and is scheduled to testify for prosecutors. She told investigators that the four of them did drugs together before a paranoid Bottoms killed the men.

Bottoms’ twin brother was killed in April by Mississippi authorities trying to arrest him for being a felon in possession of a gun.

The brothers had several matching face tattoos.

