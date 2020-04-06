Augusta National Golf Club eyeing Nov. 9-15 for 2020 Masters Tournament, ANWA canceled

AUGUSTA, GA (WSPA) – Augusta National Golf Club officials have identified a new possible date to hold the 2020 Masters Tournament.

According to a news release on their website, the golf club has identified Nov. 9-15 as the intended dates to host the Masters.

“While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus. Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport,” according to the release. “We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.”

Officials said they have also decided to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament.

“Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision,” according to the release.

Officials said each player who accepted an invitation to the 2020 Championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, as long as the player remains an amateur.

Anyone who purchased tickets will be sent a refund in May, and will be given an opportunity to buy tickets for the event next year.

“We thank everyone for their understanding of this decision, and we look forward to the championship returning in full strength next spring,” according to the release.

For more information visit Masters.com or ANWAgolf.com.