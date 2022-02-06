Augusta Street getting safety improvements next month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Safety improvements are coming to Augusta Street in March.

Carolyn Coulter says this change should’ve happened a long time ago.

Her and her husband live right on Augusta Street and say they’ve witnessed multiple wrecks in front of their house.

“We’ve been fighting this battle for 30 years. When the road was built it wasn’t meant for this kind of traffic,” Coulter said.

However, the city says a solution is coming next month as they plan to create a “road diet” along the residential section of the street.

City of Greenville media relations Beth Brotherton explains, “So, in this case, it is a reduction in the number of lanes, from Augusta Street going from a four lane street to a three lane street. So you will have one lane going in each direction, and then you’ll have a center turn lane, that will allow for safer turns and fewer accidents, and also give us more space in between the curb and where the sidewalks are.”

City council voted on the project January 24. It passed unanimously, 6-0.

The project will start at Augusta Place and goes down to Crystal Avenue just before Mauldin Road.

“When you narrow the road down it slows people down because they’re going to be behind the other people,” Coulter said.

Coulter says she’s glad the city is doing something about Augusta Street and hopes it brings lasting change.

She says the next change, needs to be the traffic lights.

“The lights are synchronized so that they’re green. If you make this green light you keep on going. They don’t change, and they change for 30 seconds and that’s it, unless somebody hits the trigger on a side street they don’t change,” Coulter said.