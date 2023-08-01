GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – “Well hi, Jack Roper here in Greer at Long Ear Animal Rescue. For the month of August, our Caring for the Carolinas award winner, let’s visit with her right now,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

“Andrea is just a wonderful human being. She is very caring, she’s loving, she enjoys taking care of all these wonderful animals,” Jennifer Land, with Monroe’s Mighty Mission, said.

Claire Lindamoot, a volunteer at Long Ear Rescue, said, ” She loves to help others and she loves to give second chances to animals and people.”

Award recipient, Andrea Durham, said, “We run an equine rescue, we focus primarily on donkeys and mules. We take animals in from police seizures, from individuals that need help, we also work to get these animals out of the slaughter pipeline.”

“Andrea’s great, she takes all this on herself, with very few resources around, we try to fundraise and do what we can to help out Long Ear Rescue, but she and Jeff do a phenomenal job,” Kelly Quantrille, Long Ear Rescue Board Member, said.

“I moved out here, ended up with five donkeys, and just realized the plight these poor donkeys face,” Durham said. “A lot of them are tossed out into pastures and not taken care of.”

According to Lindamoot, “They require full-on love, care and food, and that is really difficult to do.”

“Of course Caring for the Carolinas sponsors of course are Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s. Our winner this month is Andrea Durham of Long ear Animal Rescue. What a great cause. And the one with short ears is your husband Jeff,” Roper said.

“That’s right,” Durham said.

Roper said, “Let’s give Andrea and maybe Jeff a little bit of applause here. Congratulations!”