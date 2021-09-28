Auria to invest millions, create over 100 jobs in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Auria, a global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical and fiber-based solutions, announced Tuesday plans to invest $12.4 million and grow operations by 103 jobs in Spartanburg County.

“We are proud to be able to grow our business and build on our future at the Spartanburg plant. We know we can continue to count on Spartanburg’s talented, dedicated workforce to help us deliver best-in-class automotive products to our customers,” said Auria Vice President of Operations Mike Van Booven.

Auria Solutions was founded in 2017 and is located at 1 Austrian Way in Spartanburg.

Auria products include acoustical insulators and compression-molded flooring products as well as other interior soft trim products, such as package trays, trunk trim and wheel arch liners.

“Auria’s decision to expand its footprint in Spartanburg County through a $12.4 million investment and 103 new jobs will deliver a significant economic impact to the entire region. We thank Auria for their commitment to South Carolina and look forward to their future success,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The expansion will take place over the next 2 years. Anyone interested in working for Auria, click here.