Austrian police say several injured after gunfire in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) – Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna.

Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

Austrian news agency APA quoted the country’s Interior Ministry saying one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run.

Police said the police operation in the center of the city was ongoing Monday night and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport.

Police added that the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).

