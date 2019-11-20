Authorities address public about investigation into horse attacks, SLED investigating

LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – After several horses in the Upstate were attacked, the South Carolina Attorney General has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to help local authorities investigate.

Tuesday night, more than a hundred people gathered at a monthly community watch group meeting in Landrum where officials discussed the cases.

A few weeks ago, a horse named Sarah had to be euthanized after being stabbed. Soon after that, another horse in Spartanburg County had to be euthanized after its owner told 7News it appeared to have been stabbed. A third horse in Travelers Rest was found shot to death. The owners said they think a hunter might be to blame.

Ben Few of Greer said he found his horse “Maggie May” in the middle of the road the day after Halloween with cuts on her face and profuse bleeding from her rear.

“She was really spooked, and she’s not like that,” Few said.

He said he didn’t think much of it until he learned on Monday that another horse had to be euthanized after being stabbed. He suspected his horse may have been targeted, too.

“At this point I don’t know if she was sodomized or not because she was bleeding very profusely, and I was worried about that,” he said.

Few said another sign that suggested that this wasn’t an accident was the four wires of Maggie May’s pasture fence appeared to have been cut. Members of the community told 7News they are scared for their horses.



“To know that they can’t defend themselves really from somebody doing this to them is sad,” said Jennifer Henson, who is a horse owner in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the governor called him personally about these incidents and that investigators are working hard to figure out who might be behind this.

“The message to you person, who is doing this…you better not do that anymore because we’re going to catch you,” Wright said.

He said investigators are using techniques that they can’t reveal to the public. Right now these incidents appear to be random, and Wright said they hadn’t determined any possible motives. Wright also said the incidents appear to happening at night.

One horse who had to euthanize his horse has put up $1,000 as a reward for information. You can find information on donating to that fund here.