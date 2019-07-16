Authorities ID skydiver killed while landing in SC

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities have released the identity of a skydiver who died during a hard landing near the South Carolina-North Carolina border.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker tells reporters that 33-year-old Amie Jessica Begg, of Charlotte, died of blunt force trauma injuries Sunday. The deputy director for county emergency management, Ed Darby, says the landing was harsh.

Begg was skydiving with Skydive Carolina. It said in a statement that Begg’s parachute deployed fine, but an advanced landing maneuver caused her to be injured. It said Begg had gone on more than 800 skydives.

Reports say this is the fourth Skydive Carolina diver death since 2014. A diver was killed last year when her parachute malfunctioned. In 2016, a diver fatally crashed into another diver. A parachute malfunction killed another diver in 2014.

