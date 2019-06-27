Authorities identify men killed in Buncombe Co. plane crash

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Authorities say two men were killed in a small plane crash in western North Carolina on Wednesday morning .

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said the plane crashed in a cornfield near the 300 block of Lower Brush Creek Road in Fairview, N.C.

The victims were identified as 76-year-old Malachy Dady Beckham Jr. of Fletcher, N.C. and John Thomas Gaitskill, 72, of Hendersonville, N.C. by the Highway Patrol.

Local, state and federal agencies responded to the scene.

Highway Patrol Master Trooper Murico Stephens said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation into the plane crash.

A spokesman with NTSB said the agency is in the early stages of its investigation with a preliminary report expected within 10 days.

The FAA issued the following statement:

“A Rans S-6 Coyote II light sport aircraft crashed in a cornfield one mile northeast of Six Oaks Airport in Asheville, N.C. at 10:42 a.m. Two people were on board. Contact local authorities for names and medical conditions. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.”