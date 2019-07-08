Authorities investigating explosion at Pickens Co. Courthouse

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating possible pipe bombs that appeared to have detonated at the Pickens County Courthouse.

Pickens Police Department said in a news release that no one was hurt in the blast around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two devices placed near the HVAC units outside the courthouse are “characteristic of homemade pipe bombs.”

Windows were damaged on the lower level of the courthouse near the site of the explosion.

Court Street between East Main and East Cedar Rock street has been closed as investigators collect evidence, however the courthouse is expected to operate on normal schedule.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

Pickens police are being assisted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Pickens City Police Department at (864) 878-6366 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Check back for information on this developing story.

