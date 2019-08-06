Authorities release names in fatal officer-involved shooting in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot by a police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 55-year-old Delano Williams was shot Friday by Officer John Juhasz.

Juhasz was hired in February 2017. He has been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

Police on Monday also released recordings of six 911 calls related to the incident.

Authorities had said last week that officers responded to two 911 calls on Thursday night and Friday morning, the second from a woman who said her father was pointing a gun at her.

After officers arrived, a woman came out of the home with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities say Juhasz then encountered Williams at the rear of the house and shot him.

