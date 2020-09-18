Authorities searching for missing juveniles out of Aiken, SC

AIKEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina are searching for two juveniles who went missing on Thursday.

According to the Aiken Department Public Safety, the two juveniles, Matthew Kinman and Jerry Kinman, were taken from their bedroom sometime during the night.

Matthew, 9, is 4’0” and 91 lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Jerry, 7, is 4’0” and 55 lbs. He has brown hair and brown here.

Police say Nancy Christina Kinman is listed as a person of interest in this case. She is currently wanted for questioning to learn the whereabouts of the missing boys.

She is described as 5’02” and 185 lbs, with blond hair and green eyes. She was last known to be driving a marron 2005 Toyota Camry with South Carolina tag SIY391.

If you see any of these individuals, you are asked to contact authorities.

