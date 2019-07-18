Authorities seeking info. after man’s remains found in Great Smoky Mtns. Nat’l Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP/WSPA) — The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch investigators are seeking information regarding a man’s death.

Authorities in Tennessee identified the man whose remains were found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park on July 8 as David J. Carver, of Blount County.

Officials say the Knox County Regional Forensic Center identified Carver by comparing medical records. The cause of death and activity at the time he died are under investigation, and an autopsy is being performed.

Park officials have said a hiker discovered the remains in an off-trail area near Laurel Creek Road in east Tennessee. The park said the remains appear to be several months old.

Carver was reported missing in early June by family members.

Anyone with information about Carver’s death, or know something that could help investigators determine how Carver got to the park and what he was doing there, please contact the ISB investigators through any of the following means:

• CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

• ONLINE at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

• EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

• MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS or Instagram @SpecialAgent_NPS

Callers may remain anonymous if they choose. Monetary rewards may be available to those who provide credible information that aids the investigation.