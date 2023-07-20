SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – When experiencing a crisis, a person with autism may not react as expected. That’s the reason several law enforcement agencies attended a special intervention training in Spartanburg on Wednesday.

During the training at Spartanburg Community College, officers learn the characteristics of autism, the best communication practices and what resources are available to families.

“It’s a real-world application, it gives them real steps they can use the next day they respond to a situation,” said Stephanie Turner.

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs partnered with the state chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness to host autism crisis intervention training for law enforcement.

Stephanie Turner, with DDSN, said people with autism can have a deficit in communication and language skills.

“About 30 to 50% of our folks, on the autism spectrum, don’t speak but communicate in other ways. I think it’s very important that we arm our law enforcement with that knowledge,” said Turner.

Turner said when an autistic person is in crisis, there are ways you can try and help.

“It’s important to give them space and let them know that you’re there to help them and try to make the environment as calming as possible,” she said.

When approaching someone in this situation, Turner said to remember S.M.I.P.

Safety questions, ask what their name is, or where they live. Then, rephrase one question

Movement-based instructions, such as come here or sit down.

Imitation instruction, do this.

Physical guidance.

Officers who attended the training said they learned a lot.

“We have fantastic resources, things I didn’t know were available, and it’s awesome. We need more training classes like these, across the board, for officers,” said Joshua Blair, Patrolman, First Class, with Surfside Beach Police Department

“It’s educational, I know how to deal with autism a little bit, but as far as the law enforcement side of it, it can get a little tricky,” said DK Keasler-Bruce, Sergeant for North Greenville University.

Without the training, officers said if someone isn’t listening, they could see it as someone not complying.

“Now, this opens up your eyes to the fact that that’s not always the case, we don’t need to be so quick about going into being force driven. Take the time, learn, talk with, communicate with,” said Blair.

According to Turner, it’s so important for law enforcement to give people with autism praise every time they comply.

Experts also said you can use these tips and tricks to communicate with people who may speak a different language or use sign language.