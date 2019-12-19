Auto lending company announces plans to add 669 jobs in the Upstate

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA)- A company in Mauldin announced it is expanding and expecting to add 669 new jobs.

Gobal Lending Services provides auto loans, and Wednesday the company announced it will be investing $.2 million to expand its operations in Mauldin.

“Greenville has been a great home to GLS. The city has provided a climate for tremendous growth for our organization,” said GLS CEO Steve Thibodeau in a press release. “The talented workforce, along with the focus on automotive and consumer finance, has aligned well with our vision for GLS. We are excited about the next phase of our growth and look forward to many more years of continued growth and success in Greenville.”

A spokesperson with the company declined to answer questions about the new jobs, but the chair of Greenville County Council, Butch Kirven, told 7News the positions will pay an average of about $50,000 a year.

Global Lending Services employs more than 550 people in Greenville County, and they’re looking to more than double that with the addition of 669 new jobs.

“It’s going to more administrative type work, service type work, dealing with customers,” Kirven said. “Not exactly a call center, but similar.

Kirven said those jobs will pay between $22 and $25 an hour. Mauldin City Council member Scott Crosby said that investment in jobs will help other local businesses, as well.

“That’s going to be a lot of jobs for the people of Mauldin, and the other businesses are going to benefit from supporting those people,” Crosby said. “As a council member, those are the things on my mind.”

GLS works with car dealers and their customers to help people pay for new and used cars. In a press release, the company announced its expansion will happen over five years.

“They’re going to add a little bit over 100 jobs over the next five years, over a hundred per year,” Kirven said.

7News asked Kirven if college degrees are required to do these jobs.

“I asked that question too of the folks working with the company, and some do, some don’t,” he said. “Some are entry level, and they can start and grow into and get promoted into other jobs. But basically, if you have basic administrative skills and you’re good at communicating, at writing, emailing, I think those kind of things are what they’ll be looking for.”

GLS said it has already started hiring. They have about 30 jobs in Greenville County posted on their website including sales, IT, and customer service positions.

You can apply to jobs at GLS here.