Autopsy: No traumatic injuries found on body of missing Marion woman

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – A preliminary autopsy report for a missing Marion woman, whose body was found Wednesday in Rutherford County, revealed that she did not have any traumatic injuries.

According to a McDowell County Sheriff’s Office news release, Brooke Mashay Tollie, 24, was found dead at a construction site in the Golden Valley community of Bostic Wednesday morning.

Tollie was last seen the evening of May 13 and her family reported her missing on May 23.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Tollie, saying she was considered endangered and is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

A reward was also being offered for information leading to her location.

According to the sheriff’s office’s news release, information received during their investigation led them to that site.