‘Ava Army’: Spartanburg school hosts event for 11-year-old battling cancer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg elementary school went gold today to raise money for a student battling for her life.

Faithful, sweet and caring are just a few words students and staff at Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary School used to describe 11 year-old Ava Woodard— a student who’s battling a rare form of cancer called DIPG. DIPGs are tumors that usually affect children.

A DIPG tumor usually starts in the brain stem and spreads to other parts of the brain.

Ava has been battling DIPG since July 2020 and now has a huge army supporting her in the Campobello community.

On Friday afternoon, students and staff at Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary (a.k.a the ‘Ava Army’) put on their finest gold outfits to participate in a fun run that was full of dancing and high hopes.

The goal of the fun run was to raise money to support cancer research for children battling cancer.

The school raised more than $1,500 dollars ahead of today’s event.

Students in every grade participated and many created their own gold signs and bracelets to show support for Ava.

“Even though they’re little they [students] really understand concepts like this and what it means to them, to the school and what it means for our community to come together. I think that even though they’re little they understand and have big hearts,” Ashley Pack, 1st grade teacher at Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary School, said.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which is an organization dedicated to supporting childhood cancer research.

If you would like to donate to Ava’s cause, click here.