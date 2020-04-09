Available jobs and how to get them, SC Works offers helpful direction to jobseekers

Spartanburg S.C. (WSPA) – Many people are reporting being laid off or furloughed from their job during the COVID-19 pandemic but one Upstate employment office is offering assistance for those looking for a job.

S.C. Works in Spartanburg, Cherokee Greenville and Union has rescheduled a job fair they planned to host in person in May to be held virtually.

Current companies looking for employees include Tindall, DHL, Kelly services and Ambassador.



As a jobseeker you can visit their website to see available jobs but to apply , create a profile and submit a resume at www.scworks.org or the SC works greater Upstate Facebook Page

