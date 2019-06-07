Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Baby found_AP_1559946442665.jpg.jpg

CUMMING, Ga. (AP/WSPA) — Authorities in northern Georgia are looking for the mother of a newborn found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area.

News outlets report someone heard the infant crying Thursday night in a wooded area off Daves Creek Road in Cumming.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the child and gave the girl first aid. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby. The child is currently in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Cumming is about 35 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Anyone with information about the incident should call (770) 781-3087 or (770) 888-7308.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store