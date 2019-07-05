Baby grazed by falling bullet from celebratory 4th of July gunfire in Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 2-month-old infant suffered a minor injury on the Fourth of July when police say he was grazed by celebratory gunfire in St. Pete.

St. Petersburg police say officers responded to two reports of injuries or property damage due to celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July.

The incident involving the baby was the first. It happened around 9:45 p.m. at a home on Kingfish Drive Southeast. The 2-month-old baby was being held by his mother at the time. Police say they were sitting under a gazebo in the yard when the baby was grazed by a falling bullet.

The child suffered what police are calling a minor, superficial wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

The second reported incident involving celebratory gunfire happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Queensboro Avenue South. Officers say a falling bullet went through the roof and ceiling of the home and landed in the living room. Thankfully, no one was injured.

“These incidents serve as a reminder that celebratory gunfire is very dangerous and can cause injuries and property damage,” a spokesperson for the police department said.