Baby safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law in Anderson, DSS says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An infant was safely surrendered in Anderson.

Officials with the AnMed Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Anderson accepted the infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

According to DSS, the African American baby girl was born on June 5, 2021 and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Anderson County DSS took custody of the child. A permanency planning hearing is scheduled
for July 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Anderson County Family Court.

This is the fourth Daniel’s Law baby surrendered in South Carolina during the 2021 calendar year.

