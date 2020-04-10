Baby supplies needed and being distributed for free in Hendersonville Friday

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA) – The Children and Family Resource Center in Hendersonville, N.C. Is distributing baby supplies to Family’s Friday from 10 AM until 2 PM at their location.

The organization is making diapers, wipes and infant formula available for families in need.

The Children and Family Resource Center has set up a drive-through in their parking lot to assure social distancing and will keep staff safe as they distribute the supplies to families in their vehicles.

Jamie Weiner of the center said they are also hoping other people that are able will donate more diapers, wipes and infant formula for the weeks to come so they can continue to distribute on Fridays.

The location of distribution and drop off is 851 Case Street, Hendersonville.

Initial funds for needed supplies were made possible by grants and donations from First United Methodist Church, Henderson County Covid-19 Response Funds (United Way & Community Foundation of Henderson County,) Jeff & Jan Egolf, Members of the Cummings Cove community, and the Kenmure Birthday Club.

The Children and Family Resource Center is dedicated to supporting children, families, and child care providers in our community affected by Covid-19. Please visit the Center’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date information about the distribution and availability of items or to make a donation to assist in relief efforts,

www.childrenandfamily.org/covid19resources.