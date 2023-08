SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cragmoor Farms is part of Spartanburg School District 6 and is responsible for growing a large portion of the vegetables featured in school lunches.

This farm-to-school program harvests thousands of pounds of tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cantaloupe and greens.

They host their own farmer’s market and invite other districts to the table as customers.