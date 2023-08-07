SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – As school begins, parents and kids alike will be using paper whether it’s stationery or unpacking supplies from a cardboard box.

Jackson Paper in Sylva, N.C. specializes in making corrugating board and begins the process with recycled boxes.

After a pulping and filtering process, machines roll out and dry paper that’s rolled up and cut for particular orders.

350 tons of paper are produced at this mill each day and it’s a closed loop production.

While the weather doesn’t directly impact operations, resourcefulness has helped their operation to keep the air clean.

Jackson paper’s site originally was a tanning mill that was later converted as the demand for leather goods decreased and a use for chestnut chips, a byproduct of the tanning process, was found to be a key to making paper.