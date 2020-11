PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Crenshaw family in Pickens got an unexpected visitor this week. Journie Crenshaw sent 7News a video of a black bear that was just ten feet from her kitchen window.

The video shows the bear climbing up a tree in the family’s yard and then eating birdseed. Crenshaw said the bear retreating to the woods after about 15 minutes.

Cresnhaw said bears tend to drop by a couple of times each year, typically to open trash cans and take entire bags with them.