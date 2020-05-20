Bailey kicked out after refusing to wear a mask

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois House of Representatives approved new rules that require lawmakers to wear masks during this special session.

Twelve lawmakers voted against the rule change, but after it passed, 11 put their masks on.

The one who didn’t was Representative Darren Bailey, and he was removed from the temporary house floor in the Bank of Springfield Center.

The vote to remove Bailey was not close, with 81 voting to kick him out, and 27 voting against. Republicans, including House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, voted to remove Bailey, and voted in favor of the rule changes.

Representative Emanuel “Chris” Welch called for Bailey to be removed initially. Representative Dan Caulkins out of Decatur spoke in Bailey’s defense.

Bailey is in the middle of a legal battle with the Governor. He believes the Governor can not issue consecutive 30 day Emergency Orders, and his case will be in front of a judge this Friday in Clay County.

Governor Pritzker said that by choosing to not wear a mask, Bailey was choosing to put others in harms way.

“The representative has shown a callous disregard for life. A callous disregard for people’s health,” Pritzker said. “You just heard a Doctor tell you why it is important to wear a mask in the first place. It is to protect others. So clearly the Representative has no interest in protecting others.”