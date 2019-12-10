Ballet Spartanburg prepares for Opening Night December 13

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Ballet Spartanburg is performing The Nutcracker at Converse College on December 13 – 15. It’s one of the only local professional companies performing the ballet in the Upstate.

Every practice counts, every lift, every point, the pressure is on. The Nutcracker’s Clara, performed by ballerina Madelynn Morgan smiled, she’s both nervous and excited.

“I have to make sure I remember things and make it look beautiful at the same time,” Morgan said.

But while the dancers are feeling the pressure, they’re not alone. Costume Manager, Missy Kimbrell, is a Nutcracker veteran that admittedly still gets a few butterflies.

Members of The Nutcracker cast pose for a picture

“Right before the curtain goes up, I’m checking the bows, like Clara’s bow. All the party girls have bows like that, and so I go through and double check all of them to make sure they’re straight,” Kimbrell said.

She noted this ballet has more than 100 costumes, with at least 50 smaller accessories, like hair bows, tiaras, buttons and hooks. Everything has to be just so, and while the performers and volunteers do help her out, a manager’s work is never done.

“I have to get the costumes ready and I have to set up the costume quick changes for those dancers that have to quickly change from one to another,” Kimbrell said, “a lot of adjusting costumes and making sure they fit properly.”

But, all this pressure, Morgan noted, adds to the excitement of getting to perform at Converse College’s Twichell Auditorim.

“I love Converse College, the Twichell is such a nice stage to perform on, and I’m really excited. I’m a little nervous.”

Morgan, now 12 years old, explained that the ballet for her is about Christmas and magic. She began her career in ballet at 8 years old and said seeing her friend perform inspired her.

“When I was young I was like, ‘I want to be in that’ and now here I am being Clara in The Nutcracker. It’s so crazy to think about that,” Morgan said.

For more information on The Nutcracker playing at Converse College, Twichell Auditourim click here.