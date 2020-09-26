Bamberg county council chairman arrested on sex crime charges

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A county council chairman in South Carolina has been arrested on sex crime charges.

Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested Bamberg County

Council Chariman, Kerry Trent Kinard, in Bamberg Friday.

Kinard, 49, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st Degree, attempted

criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor,

assault and battery 1st degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material, according to SLED.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department. Kinard was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.