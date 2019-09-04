Bank of Travelers Rest on Pelham Rd robbed, suspect in custody, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a suspect is in custody following a bank robbery Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Donnie Porter, the robbery occurred at the Bank of Travelers Rest, located at 201 Pelham Road, at around 10 a.m.

Porter said the suspect, a man, left the bank with an unknown amount of cash and officers responded to the scene to set up a perimeter to search for him.

According to Porter, the suspect was taken into custody within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store