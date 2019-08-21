Bank robbery suspect arrested, Anderson Police say

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials arrested a man following a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

We reported earlier that TD Bank, located at 2918 N. Main St. was robbed just before 9:40 a.m.

Capt. Mike Aikens said no one was injured during the robbery and said one person was taken into custody a short time later at his home.

Tony Edward Morgan, 63, of Anderson has since been charged with bank robbery.

An arrest warrant said Morgan handed the bank teller a bag and demanded money before leaving in a vehicle parked around the corner.

Morgan later admitted to robbing the bank, according to the warrant.

