Bar installs ‘White Claw’ claw machine

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Kansas City bar is banking on the popularity of White Claw, the 100 calorie hard seltzer.

The “White Claw” machine is the newest game at Gambal’s Social Club.

The bar’s general manager said so far the reaction has been very positive.

“So, you put a dollar in there, you get a turn at it, try to grab a White Claw or another prize in there,” K.J. Shultz said. “And as soon as you grab something you come to the bar and claim your prize.”

Shultz said the idea was proposed by an employee.

