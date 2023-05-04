GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Barbara Stone Foundation is holding its 6th annual Bingo Bash on Sunday.

The Bingo Bash will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Barbara Stone Foundation located at 6 Whitlee Court in Greenville.

The event includes free Bingo games with a chance for attendees to win prizes and bid on a variety of goods, services, and specialty items during the silent auction.

There will be food trucks and craft beer available on-site.

All proceeds collected and donations made during Bingo Bash will benefit the Barbara Stone Foundation, which provides funds to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities.