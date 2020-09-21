Barr announced $100M more to combat human trafficking

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Attorney General William Barr listens during a tour Georgia Center for Child Advocacy on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says the federal government is awarding more than $100 million in grants to target human trafficking.

The money will go to task forces combatting human trafficking, to victim services and victim housing.

Barr made the announcement Monday in Atlanta with presidential adviser Ivanka Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

President Donald Trump’s administration in August awarded $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for victims of human trafficking.

The announcement came after Barr, Trump and the Kemps toured the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy southwest of downtown Atlanta.

