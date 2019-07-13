NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Barry strengthens into a hurricane as it nears the Louisiana coast, threatening millions with heavy rains, storm surge.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the hurricane has sustained wind speeds of 75 mph and is traveling at a speed of 6 miles per hour.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Morgan City late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Service.

A tropical storm warning was initially put in effect Thursday for the Louisiana coast from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City.

