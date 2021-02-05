Bars in downtown Greenville say they’re prepared for game day crowds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This year’s big game celebrations might not look like they used to… But if you’re headed out — some bars in downtown Greenville are working to make sure it’s a safe celebration. However, lots of people are still in limbo as to if they’re going to stay in or go out.

Robert Rene Williams said it all depends on how many people are there.

“If they have company at their house, I’m staying at my house,” said Williams.

Deborah Hampton said the same thing.

“I’m on my own because of the COVID virus. Just trying to stay safe,” said Hampton.

Lavandry Austin said he’s headed to a cookout with some friends.

“Just kind’ve enjoy ourselves and be safe and social distance,” said Austin.

But he said he might possibly venture out.

Places like Barley’s are ready to take on the takeout orders.

“Yeah, we’ll be running to-go pizzas all night long.”

Josh Beeby, the owner, said that’s what kept his businesses alive throughout the pandemic. However, if you’re headed to his restaurant, he said they’re following all the rules to keep you safe.



“Keep everything clean. Sanitize. All that stuff, so,” Beeby said. “We feel pretty safe in our little bubble.

Andrew Felty, the General Manager of Yee-Haw Brewery, said they’re treating it like every other weekend.



“We should always be upholding the standards of you know our staff wearing the masks,” Beeby said. “Encouraging our guests to wear masks, as well as maintain extra sanitation practices.”

But they are preparing for a big crowd.



“Here on site, we’re going to be adding some extra seating capacity for Sunday to allow for people to enjoy the game while still adhering to our COVID guidelines,” said Felty.

He said if takeout is your game plan, Yee-Haw Brewery has you covered.



“We do expect an increase in takeout orders especially as people are more inclined to watch the game at home this year,” said Felty.

And they’re stocked up on your chicken wing needs.

The big game will air on Channel 7 Sunday night starting at 6:30 p.m.

