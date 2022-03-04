GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA )- Anglers took off on Lake Hartwell Friday morning, and then headed to Greenville for the weigh-in’s.

Lots of people coming to the weigh-ins said this is the best part of the whole tournament.

The anglers drive their boats into the middle of the arena, and then weigh the bass in front of thousands of fans.

Before the weigh-in’s, the line was shoulder-to-shoulder Friday morning at the Bassmaster Classic expo.

One father-son duo from Greenville said they look forward to the event every year.

“We’ve been going for several years through different states, we’ve just been fishing for a long time,” Classic attendee Clayton Johnson said.

Johnson said he especially loves being face-to-face with the pros.

“It’s so cool because you see them online all the time and you see all the clips and what they teach you and then you finally get to see them in person,” Johnson said.

For Michael Kirby, the classic is also a family affair.

“It means everything,” Kirby said.

He said he’s been fishing for a while, but now he gets to watch his grandson get into the sport.

Kirby said, “Just to see, watch him see the sights, and just experienced it, it’s something that he hasn’t experienced before, and to see a smile on his face and him you know, pointing out, look at that, look at that. It’s pretty exciting.”

Seeing everyone have a great time, is what B.A.S.S communications manager Emily Harley says is what makes the hard work worth it.

“Everyone is just smiling. Again, we love being in the upstate and you’re see why. People are just such huge supporters of sport fishing, we really consider the bass baster classic a celebration of the sport, and I’m glad we’re getting to celebrate here in Greenville,” Harley said.

If you want to get in on some of the action this weekend, all events are free to the public.

Anglers will be taking off again Saturday morning around 7 a.m. on Lake Hartwell, and then coming back to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for weigh-ins in the afternoon. The expo, also going on all weekend.