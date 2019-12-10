Bats found inside, outside of Anderson Co. Health Department, DHEC official confirms

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials confirmed that bats have been found inside, as well as outside of the Anderson County Health Department and said they are working to find a solution.

According to a statement from DHEC, the organization is “actively pursuing an abatement contract to remedy the situation and is working with Anderson County officials, as the building is a county-owned facility.”

“The bats appear to be located in the ceiling of the third floor, and the third floor is off-limits to the public,” Laura Renwick, with DHEC, said. “The bats are normally found when the building is closed to the public, in the early mornings and evenings. Our staff are aware of the bats and report any sightings of them to the management as the department works to have them removed.”

Renwick said it is their understanding that because there are several species of bats on the federal endangered list, the bats found must be considered an endangered species, and said a timeline for their removal is based on those federal regulations, as well as a signed abatement contract.