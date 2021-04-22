Battle over proposed RV Park in Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County, SC (WSPA) – A proposed RV park in Spartanburg county has neighbors banning together to stop the development.

T Tree Farms proposed RV Park would have 50 parking spaces for portable trailers on a portion of 38-acres of land off of Landrum Mill Rd, off of Highway 26.

“We never dreamed that anyone would ever want to develop something so incompatible with the surrounding land uses.” Farm Owner, Judie Klapholz said.

Judie Klapholz and some of her neighbors live in communities with covenants restrictions and conservation easements.

But the land for the proposed development is not a part of any association.

“The biggest concern is that this area was never designed for a situation such as what we have right here.” Spartanburg County Council, Councilman Bob Walker said.

At issue, are the nearly 40 acres of land, not governed by restrictions, many of these trees would be cut down to make room for the development.

“Everybody a going to be affected, but there are five homeowners who will have complete uninstructed view. We’re talking about 50 to 52 RV’s, that’s how many people.” Klapholz said.

Many of the properties only buffer would be a small stream that connects the properties.

“The people that I represent in district 5 those people are number one in my list. If we’ve got a developer that wants to come in and buy a piece of property then okay he has rights.” Councilman Walker said.

Safety, sanitation and traffic concerns have yet to be addressed. RV’s would have to travel down two-lane highways to reach the proposed site.

“I think we need to evaluate and make sure that we have everything in place that will hopefully be a benefit to everybody” Councilman Walker said.

At last Monday’s meeting Councilman Bob Walker requested a meeting between the homeowners, council members and the contractor.