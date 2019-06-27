Battling chronic pain

SPAR4TANBURG, SC (WSPA) For many people managing pain is just part of their daily lives. The recent concern of Opioid abuse leaves some with few options for relief.

Managing chronic pain with medication without getting addicted, can be a tough hurdle for some to cross…however, it is possible.

Also, adding up the cost of pills and possible side affects, it’s a price that many familes feel compelled to pay.

Most of Evins Littlefield’s days are filled with pain and strain.

For the past nine years he says he’s suffered with chronic back pain, Evin’s says, “it has an effect on our family.”

His son Russell is 31 years old and has Cerebral Palsy. Putting him down for a nap is part of their daily routine.

His days of pain and strain are a far cry from his days on the police force as an officer and a captain. He also worked for the Spartanburg Solisitors Office. He takes medication to help fight the pain.

Felicia Tapp is a Nurse Practitioner with Emergency MD and suggests trying other options before turning to strong medicine

Felicia says, “there are pain management clinics, there are chiropractic clinics, there are steroid injections , there’s epidural back injections, there are many things that can be done so they don’t have to take opioides every single day to start.”

But for Littlefield, he says he’s tried all of that and his pain is still presistant. He says, “I can’t get up without medication, I can’t function without medication.”

With the current opioid crisis, Littlefield says there are some good people like him, who really need daily help. He’s looking to policy makers to help cut cost, red tape and help drug makers minimize the side effects.

He fights through the pain and the side effects of the medication because he has a lot of people depending on him