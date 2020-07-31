BBB of the Upstate issues warning about local contractor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Better Business Bureau of the Upstate has issued a warning following an investigation they conducted into an upstate contractor.

You can find their press release below:

“Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate has received complaints from

consumers alleging they paid thousands of dollars to a local contractor for work that was not

started or started but never completed.

The business, Greenville Window and Door, is owned by Robert (Bob) Babcock. Consumers tell

BBB that Babcock took payments in advance for incomplete or no work.

A Greenville, SC woman filed a complaint with BBB after Babcock was contracted to complete

renovations on a Sunroom in April 2020. Babcock was given a deposit of $16,000. No work was

ever performed. This consumer has since filed a complaint with the Labor Licensing Regulation.

Others have filed similar complaints of contracting Greenville Window and Door for windows,

and house renovations where no work was ever completed after a deposit was given.

Most recently a Greenville, SC couple filed a complaint after they contracted Babcock to

complete a 4-seasons sunroom addition to their home. They paid an $18,000 deposit in May

2020 and a second installment in June 2020. Work was started, but never completed. This

couple made numerous calls and left multiple notes on the business door begging for the

owner, Robert Babcock, to please contact them and finish the job. All attempts of contact were

ignored.

BBB President, Vee Daniel, attempted to reach Robert Babcock for comment by phone and

several times but were not successful. BBB Trade Practice Team sent consumers complaints to

Greenville Window and Door and even visited the business, only to find an eviction notice

taped to the door.”

A man who claims to be a family friend told 7 News Babcock has been facing a medical condition and is out of the state.