October 14th is the day to celebrate the beauty of bald because it’s “Be Bald and Be Free Day”.

Baldness can be partial or total, a result of genes or environment.

It can also be by choice to achieve a certain look or beat natural baldness to punch before it fully sets in.

The day is also a day to stand in solidarity with those coping with baldness as a result of medical treatment, such as chemotherapy.

You can mark the day by shaving your head if your not already bald.