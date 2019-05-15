Be mindful in school zones as the school year comes to an end

It’s not Summer break for schools in the Upstate just yet.

Students are working towards graduation and awards ceremonies.

that means, school traffic zones are still very busy.

Law enforcement in the Upstate is patrolling the streets to make sure you and your children are safe.

Greenville police have a few reminders for drivers: follow the speed limit, no texting and driving, always follow directions of the School Crossing Guard and Student Resource Officers.

School is in session for some students until June, many days, whole families will be at schools from now until then celebrating.

Greenville County Schools say more students may be walking to and from school with warmer weather.

GCS also asks drivers to be mindful of school activities other times of the day.

GPD will be doing increased patrols around school zones into the end of the school year.

