Beacon of Hope lighting offers encouragement at Cancer Survivors Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The iconic Beacon of Hope structure was illuminated in downtown Greenville on Thursday.

The Beacon of Hope was donated by Julie Cline, whose husband David fought a 14 year fight with cancer.

The structure at Cancer Survivors Park aims to provide a visual reminder of encouragement to all that there is hope along life’s journey, park officials say.

The new logo on top was designed and donated by locally owned Infinity Marketing to reflect the pavilion top’s central Beacon of Hope structure – “pointed upward in a statement of promise.”

“Even if someone is so sick that they can’t get out of their car or they’re so tired or down, this will be a symbol of hope pointing upward- and in many ways many points of light of hope for them,” Executive Director of Cancer Survivors Park Alliance Kay Roper said.

There are just under 1000 lights total on the tree.

The Cancer Survivors Park in downtown Greenville hosts over 500,000 visitors to the park each year and is home to free, public survivorship programs in partnerships with local hospitals and cancer agencies in the Center for Hope & Healing along the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Spruce Services and Solutions’ Holiday Lights Division; Harper Corporation; United Rentals; Bennett Equipment and Supply Company and Tim and Carla Herron, CSPA board member assisted in the lighting efforts this year.

For more information, visit the Cancer Survivors Park website here cancersurvivorspark.org